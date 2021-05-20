Joyce Cristina, 28, spent the day hiding in her bathroom with her 2-year-old daughter. When she thought it was safe, she stepped outside her home and saw three bodies, all young men. She’s haunted by the sight — remembering it now when she wheels her coffee cart down that street. It wouldn’t matter to her if they were gang members: “A crack addict takes out my trash for me,” she said. “When I’m out of gas, the gang helps.”