Some aspects of what life was like before the pandemic are coming into view for Europe. Countries are starting to loosen restrictions and open up again. Britain remains worried about variants, but it reopened pubs and restaurants for indoor service this week and is aiming for a fuller return to normal on June 21. French businesses emerged from a months-long hiatus Wednesday as the country took its most significant reopening step this year. And the European Union agreed to soon start allowing in American and other foreign travelers who have been vaccinated.

The progress happened not by chance but as a result of collective and individual efforts. The past year has been one defined by loss. But it has also been about helping one another survive. From acts as simple as wearing a mask and keeping our distance, to actions far more extraordinary.

Over the past two months, The Washington Post spoke with some of the people who dedicated themselves to giving others a chance to live — through volunteering, fundraising, caring for sick patients and developing a vaccine. This video captures their stories.

