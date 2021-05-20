President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that he “expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a cease-fire.”
But there were few other signs of the conflict letting up over night.
Here’s what to know:
- The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose to 228, including at least 64 children, local health officials said Wednesday. In the West Bank, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed since Friday, officials there said.
- The death toll in Israel stood at 12, including two children, after police said two Thai workers were killed Tuesday by rockets fired from Gaza.
- In a tweet, Netanyahu said “I especially appreciate the support of US President Joe Biden” but added that he was “determined to continue this operation until its goal is achieved, to restore peace and security to you, the citizens of Israel.”
- Democrats continued to press Biden to deliver a cease-fire as 138 Democratic members of the House signed a letter calling for his administration “to facilitate the immediate cessation of violence.”
Large explosions rocked Gaza early Thursday, lighting up the predawn sky and drowning out the morning calls to prayer, according to local television footage.
The Israeli military said it had struck a number of Hamas military targets, including a weapons manufacturing facility, underground rocket launchers and “a weapons storage unit located inside the residence of the former Minister of Justice and Released Prisoners who previously served as a member of the Hamas Political Bureau.” A Hamas spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about the attacks.
Multiple barrages were again fired from Gaza toward Israel late on Wednesday, with rockets striking the southern Israeli cities of Sderot and Netivot, according to Israeli police. The Israel Defense Forces tweeted a video it said showed a militant group’s rocket falling back into Gaza and exploding.
The Israeli military said about 70 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel overnight, bringing the total to approximately 4,000 rockets since the conflict began on May 10, with at least 600 of the rockets landing short. Israel says its Iron Dome defense system has intercepted about 90 percent of the rockets that have reached its airspace.
Hamas stopped launching rockets for at least six hours after 1 a.m. local time, according to the Times of Israel. There have been lulls of comparable lengths through this conflict.
Biden’s call for de-escalation Wednesday was the most assertive language used publicly by the administration since the start of the conflict, and it appeared to pile pressure on Netanyahu to end Israeli airstrikes.
But one senior Israeli official told Haaretz that the call for “de-escalation” rather than an immediate cease-fire was aimed at giving the Israeli military “room to maneuver” over the next few days. Another told the newspaper that U.S. pressure on Israel could encourage Hamas to intensify its attacks rather than hasten a cease-fire.
Egypt and Qatar, who maintain ties to Hamas, have also been involved in talks about a cease-fire.
Even as Biden pressed Netanyahu on Wednesday, his administration indicated it would not support a French effort to pass a cease-fire resolution in the U.N. Security Council.
Biden’s call for de-escalation encouraged some Democrats, but it also led to quick blowback from Republicans, who saw an opportunity to draw a sharp line between themselves and Biden on support for Israel.
“Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens,” former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley tweeted. “It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets.”
Sen. Todd C. Young (R-IN), who joined Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) in signing the only bipartisan call for a cease-fire earlier this week, appeared to backpedal Wednesday.
“Now is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel,” he wrote in a tweet on Wednesday night. A spokesman for the senator told Jewish Insider that it had become clear "Israel needs more time to deal with the threat it is facing.”
Netanyahu didn’t betray any hint of an imminent cease-fire in a tweet of his own Thursday morning.
“Well done to our warriors,” he wrote above a video of Israeli soldiers carrying out successful airstrikes and tank operations, set to rock music. “We are all with you.”