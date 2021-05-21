I witnessed several wars. I was expecting it to be like the escalations we’ve had more recently, just some bombing. I thought two or three days, I didn’t imagine all this would happen. On Tuesday, the first day, I was at my house, about to take a shower. I was preparing to go to my parents’ house; it was Ramadan, and usually we have iftar together. My wife is eight months pregnant. My daughter is 3. It was 6 p.m. They attacked my neighbor’s house. I still have a headache until now from the sound of that missile. Everyone was running; everyone was screaming. We just wanted to run; usually, one rocket is a warning. At that moment, I was terrified. I started to film what had happened there. Then they attacked with the second rocket.