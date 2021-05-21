Both Israel and Hamas claimed success after the cease-fire.
But in Israel, where the conflict had boosted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chances of staying in power after another indecisive election, far-right politicians lambasted the cease-fire, with some threatening to pull their support.
And Hamas also warned it was ready to continue fighting if the cease-fire didn’t hold. “Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance,” Ezzat El-Reshiq, a senior member of the militant group’s political bureau, told Reuters.
Here’s what to know:
- The cease-fire went into effect at 2 a.m. local time, leading to celebrations in Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
- Both sides claimed to have come out on top, with Israeli Defense Minster Benny Gantz pointing to “unprecedented” military achievements and a senior Hamas figure claiming “victory.”
- Israeli airstrikes and Hamas rocket attacks continued until minutes before the cease-fire, but then stopped.
- The Palestinian death toll in Gaza stands at 232, including at least 65 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. In the West Bank, at least 21 Palestinians have been killed in the past week, officials there said.
- The death toll in Israel stood at 12, including two children, after police said two Thai workers were killed Tuesday by rockets fired from Gaza.
In a Thursday night speech, Biden pledged humanitarian aid for Gaza, where aid agencies say a humanitarian crisis is brewing. Israel has kept checkpoints into Gaza closed throughout most of the conflict, and trucks carrying medical supplies and relief workers were turned back in recent days.
Biden said aid would be coordinated with the Palestinian Authority — the Hamas rival which controls parts of the West Bank — “in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal." The United States considers Hamas a terrorist group and avoids direct contact.
The president drew criticism from Republicans after calling for a cease-fire on Monday, but his role in the cease-fire negotiations, which was led by Egypt, was praised by Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi in a tweet early Friday.
Tor Wennesland, the United Nations envoy for the Mideast peace process, thanked Egypt and Qatar, which was also involved in the negotiations, while stressing that now “the work of building Palestine can start.”
“This is the power of collective, unified action. This is the effort of every person and every nation, together for a just cause," tweeted Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan’s foreign minister. “May this ceasefire be the 1st step towards peace in Palestine.”
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.”
But it was unclear if the terms of the cease-fire agreement had touched on any of those causes.
Riad Al-Malki, the Palestinians’ top diplomat, said the cease-fire was welcome but “not enough” because it didn’t address the "core issue” that started the violence, reported the Associated Press. He cited the actions of Israeli authorities at al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the potential eviction of Palestinian families from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
A Hamas official, however, said on Hezbollah’s television channel that it had won concessions from Israel on those two issues.
And in the minutes after the cease-fire went into effect Friday morning, a different Hamas official claimed “victory.”
“This is the euphoria of victory,” Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau, told a crowd of thousands in Gaza City, according to AFP.
As 2 a.m. struck, Gaza residents cheered from their terraces. Celebratory gunfire sounded over the mostly dark neighborhoods, a few horns sounded from cars braving streets pocked with shell craters and praise for God rang out from mosques around Gaza City. Gazans paraded along the beach, holding up their phone lights.
Celebrations also broke out in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin, Ramallah and Hebron. Fireworks and convoys of honking cars rang out throughout East Jerusalem.
Israeli officials said the cease-fire agreement called only for the immediate halt to military operations, and a security cabinet statement emphasized that the deal entailed a “mutual and unconditional cease-fire.”
Members of the cabinet later told Israeli media that no concessions had been made on Jerusalem.
The Israel Defense Forces said their campaign, which included 200 hours of bombardment, had largely achieved the goal of sharply degrading Hamas’s capability.
Yet, the cease-fire drew fierce criticism from Israel’s far-right, including at least one member of Netanyahu’s own party.
Itamar Ben Gvir, the leader of the a far-right party that has been courted by Netanyahu, tweeted that the cease-fire was “shameful" and a “surrender to terrorism.”
Gideon Saar, a former ally who now leads a small party opposed to Netanyahu, called the cease-fire “embarrassing.”
It remains to be seen how the cease-fire will affect Netanyahu’s political future.
The prime minister was days, perhaps hours, away from being ousted from his role leading the country when the fighting began. A coalition of opposition parties was reportedly close to announcing it had secured a bare majority of parliamentary votes to form a new government when Hamas fired missiles at Jerusalem. But the conflict derailed that effort, opening the door for Israel’s fifth election in two years.
“I’m currently giving you credit for running the [military] campaign,” Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the hard-right Religious Zionism party and a key backer of the prime minister, tweeted, according to the Times of Israel. “But if, God forbid, an agreement/understandings with Hamas includes, explicitly or implicitly, [anything whatsoever] related to Jerusalem… you can forget about forming a government.”