A Congo government spokesman, Patrick Muyaya, said Saturday that Goma’s evacuation plan had been activated, as the Associated Press reported that thousands were already fleeing. A din of people and honking horns could be heard in videos of the red-glowing eruption shared on social media.
Lava coursed onto a highway linking Goma with the city of Beni, according to the AP. Reuters said it had reached an airport. Officials and experts gave mixed assessments of how much the lava threatened Goma.
A United Nations peacekeeping mission in the area said that Goma seemed safe, though officials remained on “alert.”
“Current assessments indicate eruption doesn’t threaten the city itself,” the British embassy in the Congo echoed in a statement.
But Dario Tedesco, a volcanologist in Goma, told Reuters that lava was flowing toward the city center after initially heading for Rwanda.
“Now Goma is the target,” Tedesco said. “It’s similar to 2002. … It might stop before or go on. It’s difficult to forecast.”
The U.N. mission MONUSCO tweeted that it was running reconnaissance flights and posted footage of a fiery landscape.
Before announcing discussions of “urgent measures,” Muyaya said authorities were “closely monitoring” the volcano and the situation in Goma, as local officials worked with the Goma Volcano Observatory. He urged calm.
Congo President Félix Tshisekedi said he would cut his trip to Europe short to return home Sunday to coordinate aid.
The AP said there were no immediate reports of casualties, as some residents complained of what they said was a delay in information. Dorcas Mbulayi told the Associated Press that she left home for Mount Goma as the volcanic activity began and faulted officials “for not informing us in time about the possible volcanic eruption.”
In one especially deadly eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in 1977, around 2,000 people were reported killed.
“This is the most dangerous volcano in the world!” volcanologist Dario Tedesco told Science magazine last year, suggesting another disaster could strike.
Video of Saturday’s new threat circulated widely. Charles Balagizi, a geochemist and geohazards researcher at Goma Volcano Observatory, posted footage of a towering cloud of smoke lit bright red against a dark sky, with the lights of buildings all around.
Posting another video later, Balagizi said a new “vent” — an opening from which the volcano erupts — had formed near Mujoga.
Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.
