“We all on the plane had panicked because we thought we were going to crash,” Raselle Grigoryeva, a 37-year-old Lithuanian on the plane, told ABC News. “This was a sudden dive, changing the altitude very drastically. It was very violent. I’ve never felt this on an airplane.”
Belarusian air traffic control told Ryanair there was a bomb threat on board, but a MiG-29 fighter jet escorted the Boeing 737-800 to the ground, where a prominent Belarusian dissident journalist and his girlfriend were detained.
Roman Protasevich, 26, who was detained upon arrival, faces at least 12 years in prison for using his opposition blog, Nexta, to help mobilize street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s authoritarian rule.
Those on the plane said Protasevich appeared frightened once he realized where the plane was heading. He sprang into action.
One passenger said he stood up, got his luggage out of the overhead compartment and began breaking apart his computer equipment, apparently in anticipation of being detained.
Others said he feared for his life.
“He just turned to people and said he was facing the death penalty,” passenger Monika Simkiene told Agence France-Presse.
Another passenger told the outlet: “He was not screaming, but it was clear that he was very much afraid. It looked like if the window had been open, he would have jumped out of it.”
According to the Instagram story of one woman aboard, Protasevich begged a flight attendant not to give him away. But the Ryanair employee told him that legally they had no choice.
For the rest of those aboard, an hours-long ordeal ensued, as airport authorities, operating in response to the supposed security threat that had grounded the airliner, searched passengers’ bodies and luggage.
They were guarded in a small room, with no information, only learning about the unfolding situation from news reports on their phones.
“We didn’t know if we were going to fly home then. They were keeping us as prisoners,” Grigoryeva said to ABC.
The apparent display of autocratic power on the part of Lukashenko, which the Irish foreign minister called “aviation piracy,” has sparked international condemnation and accusations of state-sponsored hijacking.
The plane landed in Lithuania nearly 12 hours after its departure from Athens, around 9:30 p.m. local time. According to Reuters, Ryanair said five of the passengers remained in Minsk.
The company’s CEO, Michael O’Leary, told news organization he believed that in addition to Protasevich and his traveling companion, Belarusian security agents were also on the plane.
“We believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well,” O’Leary told Ireland’s Newstalk radio on Monday, referring to the Belarus government’s secret police.
