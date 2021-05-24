But what happens next is tricky, not least as Biden prepares for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next month. Faced with intensifying European pressure, Lukashenko may turn to Moscow for greater support and protection, a move that could possibly see tighter security and political integration between the two countries. That’s bad news for ordinary citizens in Belarus desperate to build a real democracy. It also further complicates matters for a Biden administration that’s already taking flak from the right for not doing more to stymie the progress of a major Russian-backed natural gas pipeline to Europe.