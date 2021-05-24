Britain joined countries including Lithuania, Ukraine and Latvia that have sought to avoid Belarusian airspace after a brazen incident with little international precedent.
European Union leaders discussed punishing measures, and investigators were seeking more details about an audacious effort by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to snag the founder of a prominent opposition outlet. The leader sent up a MiG-29 fighter jet to escort a Ryanair flight down to the ground in Minsk, a power play that set a fearsome precedent for journalists and political opponents, who now must fear flying through the airspace of repressive regimes, even if they are moving from one free capital to another.
The Ryanair plane was nearing Vilnius, Lithuania, on Sunday before Belarusian authorities turned it around, made it land in their capital, Minsk, and arrested journalist Roman Protasevich, the founder of an opposition media outlet. He faces at least 12 years in prison.
E.U. leaders converging on Brussels on Monday were considering a European ban on flights from Belavia, the Belarusian national airline, declaring Belarus’s airspace unsafe and other measures to strike back at the move, according to diplomats and other officials involved in the discussions.
A ban on Belavia would be a blow to Belarus’s already shaky economy.
“We have faced state-sponsored air piracy, which many even call an act of terrorism,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics told Latvian Radio on Monday. “It is already a threat to international security and order.”
Fresh accounts of what happened were still surfacing on Monday, as Europeans reacted with outrage and disbelief that Lukashenko, could so easily snatch a plane out of the sky — flying between two seemingly safe European cities — and arrest one of its passengers.
Belarusian authorities appear to have engineered a false bomb threat against the airplane, which was passing over their territory en route to Lithuania early Sunday afternoon. A Belarusian fighter jet forced the plane to turn back to Minsk, Belarusian authorities searched the plane for the purported bomb — and arrested Protasevich, who passengers told Lithuanian news outlets was the obvious target of the effort.
“It was intercepted, there was effectively warning given to the pilots and crew that there was a security risk on board, and then the plane was escorted by military jet to the Minsk airport, which was not the closest airport,” Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Ireland’s RTE radio on Monday.
“People came on board and then arrested this journalist who was involved in the opposition movement,” he said, calling it “aviation piracy.”
Coveney said that only one or two people were actually arrested from the plane, but five or six people stayed on the ground in Belarus. “So that certainly would suggest that a number of other people who left the plane were secret service,” he said. “We don’t know from what country, but clearly linked to the Belarusian regime.”
In a statement posted on the Belarusian Foreign Ministry’s website, spokesman Anatoly Glaz said that Belarus would “guarantee full transparency” and is open to receiving experts and presenting materials on what happened.
There is “no doubt that the actions of our competent authorities were also in full compliance with the established international rules,” he said, criticizing the “openly bellicose” statements from European leaders.
Lukashenko has already waged a campaign of violence and repression against protests for months, following elections in August in which he arrested most of his opponents, then, according to Western observers, falsified results to engineer a crushing victory against the lone remaining candidate.
The election sparked a wave of protests — and a violent wave of repression from Belarusian authorities. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the candidate, fled into exile in Lithuania, and it was her visit to Athens last week that brought Protasevich to Greece from Vilnius, where he also lives in exile.
The European Union imposed sanctions following the election and the crackdown. But Sunday’s brazen actions — which European officials said they were certain had been approved by Lukashenko — crossed a new line. There appeared to be little precedent for a nation-state to use its military to force down a commercial flight for political ends.
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary called the situation a “state-sponsored hijacking,” and told Ireland’s Newstalk radio on Monday that Belarusian authorities had appeared intent on removing Protasevich and his traveling companion, who Belarusian opposition media said was his girlfriend.
“We believe there were some KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well,” O’Leary said, without explaining how he knew that. Belarus’s feared security service is still known by its old Soviet abbreviation, unlike Russia’s.
But despite his concern, Ryanair continued to fly over Belarusian airspace on Monday, with a flight from Cyprus to Estonia entering Belarusian territory even though several other airlines rerouted away from the country.
A spokesman for the airline did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Lukashenko has been Belarus’s heavy-handed ruler since 1994. Protasevich became his enemy for helping to organize the protests against his widely doubted election win.
Analysts said the situation could drive the Belarusian leader closer to the Kremlin, with which he has long had an up-and-down relationship. The Kremlin has long pushed for the two countries to form a unified state — something they agreed to in 1999 but have not fully implemented, in part because Lukashenko has dragged his feet.
Now the economy may be left without alternatives. As Lukashenko has cracked down on all forms of opposition, including media, he has been emboldened by Russia’s support. Although the E.U. has already sanctioned Lukashenko and other Belarusian officials, Minsk is dependent on Moscow, which issued a $1 billion loan to Belarus in December.
“I would assume that in this circumstance, Russia will help, and Lukashenko relies on Russia to help,” said Artyom Shraibman of Sense Analytics, a Minsk-based political consultancy. “He’s now a very anti-Western actor, and he thinks that these anti-Western actions must be rewarded or covered up by Moscow.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet with Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi this week.
A spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that “what’s shocking is that the West calls the incident in the airspace of Belarus ‘shocking.’” In a statement on Facebook, she listed other aviation incidents that she said drew a muted response.
The Kremlin declined to comment.
Protasevich’s Nexta and Nexta Live channels on Telegram, a popular social media and messaging app, became a main source for news during the demonstrations as Belarusian authorities often moved to shutter Internet and mobile service. Telegram continued to work during the outages, and Nexta, then run by Protasevich, became a resource for where, when and how to protest. It went on to expose police brutality against protesters.
In November, Belarus placed Protasevich and Nexta’s founder, Stepan Putilo, on a terrorist watch list, charging him with three protest-related crimes that could land him in prison for more than 12 years. Protasevich and Putilo were the only Belarusian citizens on the list at the time.
Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Tikhanovskaya, said on Twitter that he and the former opposition candidate took the same Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius just a week earlier.
“We were lucky we got to Vilnius safely,” he said. “After [Sunday’s] incident, Belarusian airspace must be closed for international flights, the perpetrators — brought to justice.”
A number of Russian officials praised the move. Lawmaker Vyacheslav Lysakov wrote on his Telegram that it was a “brilliant special operation” by Belarus’s state security services. Kremlin propagandist Margarita Simonyan, the editor in chief of the government-funded TV channel RT, formerly Russia Today, said on Twitter that Lukashenko “performed beautifully,” adding that she is envious of Belarus.
Khurshudyan reported from Moscow.