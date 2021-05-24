The United States levied travel restrictions and financial sanctions on individuals and state-owned entities following the 2006 election in Belarus, which the U.S. criticized as “neither free nor fair.” Belarus retaliated to a tightening of sanctions in 2008 by expelling several dozen U.S. diplomats. Relations between Belarus and Western countries eased somewhat in 2015 and 2016, and the U.S. and Belarus announced they would exchange ambassadors again in 2019.