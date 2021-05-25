Here’s what to know about where, when and why flight restrictions tend to be imposed.
Frequently Asked Questions
- When are flight restrictions deemed necessary?
- Will the U.S. restrict flights over Belarus?
- How are international flights being impacted by the deviations?
- What does Belarus stand to lose?
When are flight restrictions deemed necessary?
Advisories or outright flight bans have in the past been imposed for a number of reasons, ranging from natural disasters to wars.
In 2010, for example, European governments imposed restrictions across much of the continent’s airspace after an Icelandic volcano erupted. More than 100,000 flight connections were canceled in the following weeks, but air traffic quickly returned to normal once the threat had subsided.
After the shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in July 2014 over eastern Ukraine, the FAA prohibited U.S. carriers from flying over the region — restrictions that remain in place today.
At times, airspace bans have also been deployed for political reasons. In 2017, Saudi Arabia and several other nations banned Qatari flights from using their airspace, as they accused Qatar of supporting terror groups. The diplomatic feud came to an end earlier this year.
Some nations tend to opt for relatively restrictive rules, whereas others give more leeway to airlines to assess the risks themselves. The FAA has often fallen into the former category. The composition of its list of prohibited airspaces can change quickly. The current list of foreign regions where U.S. carriers are banned from flying or face serious restrictions also includes Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, North Korea, Venezuela and Yemen.
Will the U.S. restrict flights over Belarus?
Experts said it is too early to say how the FAA will respond. “It depends on how quickly this blows over,” said Andrew Nicholson, the chief executive of Osprey Flight Solutions, a U.K.-based company that analyzes potential risks to air traffic.
“It may blow over relatively quickly and therefore the FAA or other authorities in the U.S. may decide that it’s not worth the disruption,” Nicholson said.
But given the restrictive U.S. approach in other regions, some experts expect an imminent change in rules.
“The freedoms of the air are more important to the U.S. than to any other country, both politically and economically,” said Arne Schulke, a transportation researcher at the IU International University of Applied Sciences in Germany. “The U.S. has a significant national interest in setting an example here, alongside the E.U.”
How are international flights being impacted by the deviations?
The restrictions already imposed on Belarus and any future amendments from other governments are unlikely to severely impact international air traffic. No significant impact will be felt on long-haul flights that connect western Europe with Southeast Asia, Japan, China or Korea, said Christoph Klingenberg, a transportation expert and former manager with Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa.
Klingenberg said the biggest disruptions are to be expected on routes between the E.U. and Russia, where restrictions could prompt delays of about 10 to 15 minutes, and on routes connecting the European neighbors of Belarus.
While European and U.S. long-haul passenger flights are unlikely to be substantially impacted, the new restrictions make “traffic to Moscow less attractive and more difficult,” Schulke said.
What does Belarus stand to lose?
Air carriers usually pay foreign governments to be able to cross their airspace, which — depending on a country’s location, size and its fees — can be a significant source of revenue. For example, a decrease in flights over Iran last year, resulting from a combination of flight restrictions and the pandemic, translated to a loss in millions of dollars in annual state revenue, Iranian media outlets reported.
Experts said Belarus could be hit similarly. Last week, about 3,300 flights flew into Belarusian airspace, according to aircraft tracking service Flightradar24. The vast majority of those flights — more than 2,600 — were transiting through the country. It is unclear how many will be rerouted in the coming days. Russian airlines account for a large portion of Belarus overflights and are unlikely to change their routes. But many Western airlines are now diverting around the country.
The E.U. move on Monday to ban Belarus’s state carrier from flying into E.U. airports or over E.U. territory is expected to be another hit to the country’s revenue.