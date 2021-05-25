Ryanair Flight 4978, traveling Sunday between Athens and Vilnius, Lithuania, was forced to land in Minsk by Belarusian authorities. Roman Protasevich, an opposition journalist on board, was arrested and could face 12 years or more in prison.

European leaders on Monday agreed to impose sectoral sanctions on Belarus and to bar E.U. airlines from flying over the country as well as banning Belarus’s national airline from flying over or landing in E.U. territory.

President Biden called the diversion of the plane and arrest of Protasevich “a direct affront to international norms” and said his administration would “develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible.”