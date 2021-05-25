The Belarusian skies were conspicuously clear Tuesday morning as many airlines purposefully avoided the country. Flight radar showed several planes originating in Europe and traveling east taking a route just north of Belarus’s border to bypass the country entirely.

It marked a new, isolating chapter for Belarus after European Union leaders Monday moved to bar its airlines from entering Belarusian airspace as a punitive measure after President Alexander Lukashenko sent a MiG-29 fighter jet to snatch a commercial plane out of the sky while it was flying over his country.

Here’s what to know:

  • Ryanair Flight 4978, traveling Sunday between Athens and Vilnius, Lithuania, was forced to land in Minsk by Belarusian authorities. Roman Protasevich, an opposition journalist on board, was arrested and could face 12 years or more in prison.
  • European leaders on Monday agreed to impose sectoral sanctions on Belarus and to bar E.U. airlines from flying over the country as well as banning Belarus’s national airline from flying over or landing in E.U. territory.
  • President Biden called the diversion of the plane and arrest of Protasevich “a direct affront to international norms” and said his administration would “develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible.”
  • Lithuanian authorities are trying to verify the identity of three passengers who stayed behind in Minsk, along with Protasevich and the woman he was traveling with, both of whom were forced to remain in Belarus. Verifying the identity of the passengers could help Western officials understand whether Belarus pulled off the operation itself, or whether it had help from Russia, a possibility some officials were not ruling out Monday.

Ordinary Belarusians on Tuesday also faced a new reality: Less than a year after mass protests to contest strongman President Alexander Lukashenko’s rule, it is now harder than ever to escape him.

European Union leaders also barred the country’s national airline, Belavia, from flying over or landing in E.U. territory as part of its punitive measures.

A byproduct of these is that they could leave the Belarusian opposition’s supporters without a safe way to escape Lukashenko’s reign. Many land-border crossings are closed due to coronavirus restrictions, further limiting movement — something activists raised alarms over in December.

Flight radar showed planes taking circuitous routes Tuesday to avoid flying over the country. A series of airlines — Austrian Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Air France and Finnair — all announced within two hours of each other Tuesday morning they would avoid Belarusian airspace. Ukraine said it would suspend air traffic with Belarus starting midnight Wednesday.

Like other prominent activists, opposition journalist Roman Protasevich had been living in exile in Lithuania, considered a safe haven from Lukashenko. Sunday’s seizure of Ryanair Flight 4978, which European leaders compared to a hijacking, and Protasevich’s subsequent arrest proved merely flying over Belarus is now dangerous for Lukashenko’s enemies.

Belarus’s heavy-handed ruler since 1994, Lukashenko has waged a campaign of violence and repression against his opponents for nearly a year. In August elections, he arrested most of his opponents and then, according to Western observers, falsified results to produce a crushing victory against the lone remaining candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Mass demonstrations calling for Lukashenko’s ouster followed. When Belarusian authorities moved to block Internet and mobile service during the rallies, Telegram, a popular social media and messaging app, continued to work. That made Protasevich’s Nexta and Nexta Live channels on Telegram, which accumulated nearly 2 million subscribers, as a main source for where, when and how to protest.

In November, Belarus placed Protasevich and Nexta’s founder, Stepan Putilo, on a terrorist watch list, charging him with three protest-related crimes that could land him in prison for more than 12 years. Protasevich and Putilo were the only Belarusian citizens on the list at the time.

Protasevich surfaced for the first time Monday evening in a video posted on a Belarusian Telegram channel, saying in what appeared to be a coerced statement that he was being treated “as correctly as possible” and that “I continue to cooperate with the investigation and give confessional testimony about the fact of organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk,” a crime that can carry a hefty prison sentence.

President Biden in a statement Monday that “this outrageous incident and the video Mr. Pratasevich appears to have made under duress are shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press.”