Mohamad Zainal said police were still investigating the cash, which occurred in a tunnel not far from the city’s iconic Petronas Towers, twin skyscrapers that are among the tallest buildings in the world. “We suspect that perhaps there was a miscommunication from the trains’ operations control center,” he added.
The collision is the first major accident in the metro system’s 23 years of operation, according to Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong, who is setting up an investigative task force.
Officials said the train with passengers was being controlled by the operations center, while the vacant train had a driver. One train was traveling at about 25 miles per hour, while the other was going half that speed, Wee said.
“The report will explain whether it was due to miscommunication, signal error or human error,” he said at a news conference, the New Straits Times reported. “Rest assured, the experts will look into the matter.”
The train full of people had been sitting at the station for at least 10 minutes when the doors closed and it started moving, passengers told local media. But after a few seconds, there was a powerful jolt that shattered windows and sent people flying.
Images posted to social media shortly after the collision show stunned passengers lying on the floor amid broken glass and smears of blood.
“We had only moved for a few seconds when the crash happened and the impact was so strong that I suffered injuries to my head, left leg and chest,” Afiq Luqman Mohamad Baharudin told the Bernama news agency.
“I heard a loud bang and the impact sent me flying several meters from where I was standing,” another injured passenger, R. Anand Raj, told the New Straits Times from a hospital.
“I could hear people crying and saw several people trying to help those on the floor to stand,” he said, adding that it was about 15 minutes before the stunned passengers realized they had struck another train.
Train service resumed with reduced capacity Tuesday morning.