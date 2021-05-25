As of Friday, the coronavirus-related death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 1 million people, according to the U.N. Pan American Health Organization. Almost 90 percent of these deaths took place in five major countries in the region — Brazil (around 44 percent), Mexico (22 percent), Colombia (8 percent), Argentina (7 percent) and Peru (nearly 7 percent). In some of these countries, the official number of coronavirus deaths may be only a fraction of the real total. But the overall trend lines for Latin America have been grim, with its economies ravaged and a paltry number of vaccinations administered.