“The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Goita said in a statement. He added that Malians should “go about their business freely.”
The announcement came the morning after soldiers arrested interim president Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane following an administration reshuffle that shed two members of the junta that overthrew Mali’s government.
N’Daw and Ouane have been “placed outside their prerogative,” the statement said.
Goita denounced the transition government’s leadership as a “guarantee of instability with immeasurable consequences.”
An international body monitoring Mali’s 18-month transition to a civilian-led government — comprising the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the United Nations and U.S. officials, among others — said in a statement Monday that it condemned the “attempted coup.” The group added that the military elements detaining the two men “will be held personally responsible for their security.”
