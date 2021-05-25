Goita, one of the military officers who led last year’s overthrow, said a new election would be held next spring.
He accused the other leaders of violating Mali’s transition agreement after a cabinet reshuffle they orchestrated removed two members of the junta that toppled Mali’s government.
“The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Goita said in a statement.
N’Daw and Ouane have been “placed outside their prerogative,” the statement said. They remained Tuesday at a military base on the outskirts of Bamako.
An international body monitoring Mali’s 18-month transition to a civilian-led government — comprising the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the United Nations and U.S. officials, among others — has called for their swift release.
The body said in a statement Monday that it condemned the “attempted coup” and that the “military elements” detaining the two men “will be held personally responsible for their security.
Moussa Mara, who served as prime minister under the previous Malian president, urged the transition leaders Tuesday to work toward democracy.
Before Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta resigned on state television last August in the custody of mutinous soldiers, his predecessor had also been ousted in a mutiny and brought to the same military base where N’Daw and Ouane are detained.
“The seizure of power by force must be fought — it must be denounced,” Mara said. “We must close the period of attacks in order to gain or keep power.”
Before soldiers pushed out Keïta, thousands of Malians had taken to the streets, accusing him of corruption. Protest groups at the time said they would not stop until he stepped down.
Goita — who received military training in the United States — capitalized on that unpopularity when he declared himself in charge of Mali last year.
He and the other junta leaders had agreed to work with regional authorities on restoring a civilian-led government. That process was supposed to take 18 months.
On Tuesday, Goita denounced the interim government’s leadership as a “guarantee of instability with immeasurable consequences.”
He added that Malians should “go about their business freely.”