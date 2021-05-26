In a statement after his meeting with the Floyd family, Biden urged lawmakers in Congress to push through criminal justice and police reform legislation in Floyd’s name, a month after Chauvin was convicted of his murder. The president noted how Floyd, in the words of his daughter Gianna, “changed the world” and opened a new chapter in the “battle for the soul” of the country: “His murder launched a summer of protest we hadn’t seen since the Civil Rights era in the ’60s — protests that peacefully unified people of every race and generation to collectively say enough of the senseless killings,” Biden said.