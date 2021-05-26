The problem has become harder to ignore in recent weeks as Istanbul’s coastline begins to resemble a beige carpet, but fishermen who rely on the sea to make a living have been sounding the alarm for months. One told Cumhuriyet that he has been unable to work since January because the mucus was rendering his nets useless. A diver who hunts sea snails for a living told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency that he had lost most of his income because the visibility was so poor underwater, and that crabs and sea horses were dying because the slimy mucus was clogging their gills.