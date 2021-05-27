Speaking to Parliament on Thursday after he was called on to answer lawmakers’ questions, Hancock said that “I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.” He will later answer questions from the press at a Downing Street news conference.
The story dominated British newspapers on Thursday, who widely reported on the “Domshells,” or “Dom’s bombs.”
“Cummings rains fire on No 10,” read the front page of Britain’s Times newspaper, while The Daily Telegraph accused the former adviser of seeking revenge on Johnson and Hancock during the hearing after he branded them “unfit” and dishonest.
Several other front pages focused on perhaps the most savage of Cummings’ claims: that the huge scale of lives lost in Britain could have been prevented.
Cummings, who was at the heart of government until he was booted out in November, didn’t hold back in his criticisms of his former colleagues during his marathon session in Parliament.
Among a laundry list of allegations, Cummings accused Johnson of dismissing the health crisis as “just a scare story,” said he was “unfit” to be prime minister, and even suggested at one point Johnson considered being injected with coronavirus live on television to show it wasn’t a big threat.
Cummings alleged that Hancock had misled the government when he claimed nursing homes were protected. “The government rhetoric was, ‘We put a shield around care homes and blah blah.’ It’s complete nonsense,” Cummings said. “Quite the opposite of putting a shield around them, we sent people with covid back to the care homes.”
He also said that the government was woefully unprepared for the pandemic and that delaying lockdown decisions contributed to “tens of thousands” of avoidable deaths.
He was particularly scathing of Hancock, however, for failings around nursing homes, “stupid” test-and-trace targets and shortages of personal protective equipment.
Hancock told Parliament on Thursday that the government followed clinical advice on care homes.
Hancock added that the allegations by Cummings were “serious” and that he welcomed “the opportunity to come to the House [of Commons] to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.”
Families of those lost to the health crisis said that hearing the admissions from Cummings was traumatic, while the opposition Labour Party once again called for an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis that led to more than 128,000 deaths on British soil.
Labour leader Keir Starmer branded the claims “devastating” and “very serious,” adding that there should be no more delays into an official report examining how the situation was able to escalate so badly in Britain. Johnson has announced there will be a full inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis, but not until the spring of 2022.
“People like my dad were treated as expendable,” one grieving family member told TV program Good Morning Britain on Thursday, adding that the admissions made by Cummings had been heartbreaking to witness.
