Speaking to Parliament on Thursday after he was called on to answer lawmakers’ questions, Hancock said, “I’ve been straight with people in public and in private throughout.” Hewas scheduled to answer questions from the press later at a Downing Street news conference.
The story dominated British newspapers Thursday, which widely reported on the “Domshells” or “Dom’s bombs.”
“Cummings rains fire on No 10,” read the front page of Britain’s Times newspaper, referring to the prime minister’s Downing Street offices. The Daily Telegraph accused the former adviser of seeking revenge on Johnson and Hancock during the hearing, when he branded them “unfit” and dishonest.
Several other front pages focused on perhaps the harshest of Cummings’s claims: that Britain’s huge covid death toll could have been prevented.
Cummings, who was at the heart of government until he was booted out in November, didn’t hold back in his criticisms of his former colleagues during his marathon session before two parliamentary committees.
Among his allegations, Cummings accused Johnson of dismissing the health crisis as “just a scare story,” said he was “unfit” to be prime minister and even suggested at one point that Johnson considered being injected with coronavirus live on television to show it wasn’t a big threat.
Cummings alleged that Hancock had misled the government when he claimed that nursing homes were protected. “The government rhetoric was, ‘We put a shield around care homes and blah blah.’ It’s complete nonsense,” Cummings said. “Quite the opposite of putting a shield around them, we sent people with covid back to the care homes.”
He also said the government was woefully unprepared for the pandemic and that delaying lockdown decisions contributed to “tens of thousands” of avoidable deaths.
He was particularly scathing about Hancock, however, for failings around nursing homes, “stupid” test-and-trace targets and shortages of personal protective equipment.
In Parliament on Thursday, the Labour Party’s Jonathan Ashworth said that 30,000 nursing home residents died of the coronavirus and that 25,000 elderly patients were discharged from hospitals into care homes without being tested.
Hancock called Cummings’s charges “serious” and said he welcomed “the opportunity to come to the House [of Commons] to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true.”
Johnson also responded Thursday, telling reporters that “some of the commentary I have heard doesn’t bear any relation to reality.”
When asked whether Cummings was telling the truth when he said he heard the British leader say he would rather see “bodies pile high” than impose a third lockdown, Johnson said he had “already made my position very clear on that point.” He previously denied making the remark.
Families of covid-19 victims said that hearing Cummings’s testimony was traumatic, while the opposition Labour Party once again called for an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis that led to more than 128,000 deaths on British soil.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer branded the claims “devastating” and “very serious.” He called for immediately launching an official investigation into how the pandemic escalated so quickly in Britain. Johnson has announced that there will be a full inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis, but not until the spring of 2022.
“People like my dad were treated as expendable,” one grieving family member told the “Good Morning Britain” television program on Thursday, adding that Cummings’s testimony had been heartbreaking to watch.
