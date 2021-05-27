Ndaw and Ouane officially resigned Wednesday while still in detention at an army base just north of the city — a step that analysts described as crucial to the men securing their freedom.
They had been tasked with steering Mali back toward democracy after mutinous soldiers overthrew the government last August. But the military official acting as vice president, Col. Assimi Goita — who led the 2020 toppling — accused them of sabotaging the transition when they unveiled a new cabinet Monday without his input.
Leaving the civilian leaders at the helm, Goita said in a statement, would provoke “instability with immeasurable consequences” in the country of roughly 20 million.
The African Union, regional authorities and Western partners have roundly blasted the power grab. French President Emmanuel Macron called it a “coup d’etat within a coup d’etat,” and the U.S. State Department threatened further cuts to millions of dollars of U.S. security assistance annually sent to Mali.
“The United States will also consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede Mali’s civilian-led transition to democratic governance,” the State Department said in a statement Wednesday.
The country is grappling with an Islamist insurgency that began in the nation’s north nearly a decade ago.
The violence killed more than 6,200 people last year in Mali and its neighbors, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED). Mali’s death toll in 2020 — more than 2,800 — constituted the nation’s deadliest year of the conflict.
West African leaders traveled to the capital, Bamako, this week to negotiate with the junta — a last-ditch effort to keep the civilians in power — but Goita doubled down on maintaining power, effectively taking control of Mali.
A new presidential election is planned for March 2022, he said.
As Goita rose through the Malian army’s ranks, eventually overseeing efforts to quash extremism rocking life in the country’s center, he received extensive training from the United States and other Western allies, including France and Germany.
Before leading the 2020 rebellion, the colonel partnered for years with U.S. Special Operations forces focused on fighting militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.
He attended a seminar at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, according to the Pentagon, and spoke regularly with U.S. troops, officers familiar with those conversations told The Washington Post last year.
“By making this intervention, we have put Mali first,” he said on state television last year after taking charge of the country. “Mali is in a sociopolitical and security crisis. There is no more room for mistakes.”
Read more: