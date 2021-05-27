Though they once thrived on the island of Tasmania — where there are no dingoes — a contagious facial cancer has wiped out an estimated 90 percent of the population in the past few decades.
Reintroducing the sharp-toothed marsupials is a part of a larger project to “rewild” Australia being led by Aussie Ark, a wildlife group that has released dozens of Tasmanian devils into a fenced 1,000-acre sanctuary in New South Wales where they are protected from predators and monitored by scientists but otherwise free to live as they would in the wild.
Staffers had been watching the devils from a distance “until it was time to step in and confirm the birth of our first wild joeys,” Aussie Ark President Tim Faulker said in a statement. Nestled in their mothers’ pouches, where they typically remain for several months after being born, all seven appeared to be healthy and developing normally.
The confirmation that the Tasmanian devils would breed after being left to their own devices in nearly wild conditions in Australia was hailed as a major victory. Working with other conversation groups, Aussie Ark hopes to eventually create a self-sustaining population of Tasmanian devils in the wild.
The organization hopes that reintroducing native predators in Australia will help reduce the numbers of foxes and feral cats — both of which were introduced by Europeans and now pose a serious threat to native wildlife.
That idea has generated some skepticism from scientists, who point out that Tasmanian devils could be wiped out by larger predators again, and now face additional threats from humans and cars.
The animals will probably have to be restricted to large fenced areas where they are protected from dingoes and foxes, Andrew Flies, a wildlife immunologist at the Menzies Institute for Medical Research at the University of Tasmania, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Creating those kinds of environments is an expensive proposition — and Flies questioned whether it was the best use of the limited funding available for conversation projects.
“Saying they’re back in the wild is not completely genuine,” Flies said.
