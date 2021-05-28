Following the upheavals of the Arab Spring, an Obama administration keen on unwinding the ruinous wars and perceived overreach of the George W. Bush era got embroiled in a slate of Middle East crises. It cheered the democratic awakening that rocked Arab societies in 2011, but later found accommodation with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi after he came to power in a 2013 coup. It attempted but failed to reconcile the Israelis and the Palestinians and looked on as Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip over 50 days in 2014. It clinched the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran after months of fitful negotiations — and despite the intense lobbying of Netanyahu and Republicans in Congress.