Alaa Abu al-Ouf spent as much time as he could by his wife’s bedside. Diana Zeyad Abu al-Ouf laid in a hospital in Gaza suffering from several pelvic fractures, unable to speak or move except for her eyes, which would dart around the room, often wet with tears. Days earlier the shopkeeper had buried his two daughters Shaima and Rawan. He has not been able to bring himself to tell his wife that they died nearly two weeks ago in the same Israeli strikes that left her in critical condition.