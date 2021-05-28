During its colonial period, Germany also occupied parts or the entirety of Tanzania, Cameroon, and Togo among others. In what is now Tanzania, German troops killed at least 100,000 in another quashing of a rebellion that took place during the same years as the Herero-Nama genocide. Known as the Maji Maji war, it was sparked by a German attempt to force the native population into plantation labor and is still remembered in part for the ruinous famine that swept the region in its aftermath.