In Malaysia, outrage erupted recently over a report that the king was inoculated overseas even as other Malaysians wait their turn. And in the Philippines, anger lingers over how foreigners and the president’s bodyguards received early access to vaccines.
In Thailand, Princess Chulabhorn’s move to boost the vaccine supply with doses from China came as covid-linked deaths climbed to record levels and anger mounted over the country’s slow rollout.
The military-backed government has mostly shrugged off calls to import vaccines in favor of a mass immunization drive due to start next month. The program relies heavily on Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured domestically by a company owned by the king.
Earlier this year a billionaire opposition leader was charged with defaming the monarchy after he questioned the deal. Thailand’s draconian lèse-majesté laws carry a penalty of up to 15 years per count and have severely restricted criticism of the kingdom’s royals.
Thailand considers itself a constitutional monarchy but the royal family has significant influence.
Announced in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, the decree empowered the Chulabhorn Royal Academy to import vaccines developed by the Chinese company Sinopharm. Thailand approved use of the Sinopharm vaccine Friday.
“The Royal Academy will procure ‘alternative vaccines’ until vaccines that are produced in the country reach a capacity that can sufficiently protect against outbreaks,” the academy’s secretary-general, Nithi Mahanonda, posted on Facebook, Reuters reported. The post did not say how many vaccines the academy would import or when they would arrive.
The announcement caught some members of the government by surprise.
“I just saw the announcement last night,” Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said when asked about it during a local television interview, according to Reuters. “But if it is a benefit to the country, we are ready.”
Only about 1.4 percent of Thailand’s more than 66 million people have been fully vaccinated. More than one million signed up to get the vaccine in Bangkok alone Thursday, the first day that registration opened, according to the Bangkok Post. That same day, the country reported a new national record of 47 covid deaths in 24 hours.
The country reported 920 covid deaths and more than 141,000 infections as of Thursday.
Though the princess’s decree could reduce the heat on Thailand’s ruling elite over the country’s slow vaccine rollout, it might also backfire.
It “risks subjecting the Chulabhorn Royal Academy to politicization and by extension, the princess herself,” Fuadi Pitsuwan, a scholar at the School of Public Policy at Chiang Mai University, told Reuters.
In Malaysia, the monarchy is also under fire for allegedly undermining a vaccine rollout amid its own spike in covid cases.
Last month, Malaysians took to social media to vent their frustration over allegations that the king and his entourage received the Sinopharm jab during a trip to the United Arab Emirates in January; the vaccine has not been approved for use in the Southeast Asian country. According to the report in the Asia Sentinel, which cited anonymous sources, King Al-Sultan Abdullah also brought back 2,000 doses for his family, business partners and friends.
The Malaysian health minister denied the report, but when the queen was asked on Instagram if her servants had also been inoculated, she answered: “Dengki ke?” or “Are you jealous?” in Malay.
The hashtag #DengkiKe trended on Twitter as Malaysians protested the alleged unauthorized jabs. The country has fully vaccinated about 3.1 percent of its roughly 32 million inhabitants.
The queen briefly disabled her Instagram account. But when a Malaysian activist created a playlist mocking the queen over the controversy, he was arrested for alleged sedition.
The controversy echoed one earlier this year in the Philippines, where members of President Rodrigo Duterte’s security group received the Sinopharm vaccine before it was approved.
Chinese workers, many of them employed in the Philippines’ lucrative online casinos, also scooped up smuggled doses of the vaccine at a time when coronavirus cases were soaring, The Washington Post reported.
Anger over elites getting preferential treatment isn’t limited to Southeast Asia, however. Last month there was furor in Spain over reports the king’s sisters had gotten jabs during a visit to the UAE.
The response has been more muted in Southeast Asian countries with little to no covid.
In Brunei, which has reported around 240 covid infections and three deaths, the first dose of the vaccine went to the ruler.
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah received the injection in the royal palace before turning to the cameras and flashing a thumb’s up.