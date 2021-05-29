The minister said that the new variant was particularly contagious via air and that viral cultures have revealed that it replicates extremely quickly, the newspaper reported.
Hanoi is set to make a further announcement about the variant soon. The Health Ministry didn’t immediately return a request for comment Saturday afternoon.
Vietnam, which has reported around 6,400 covid-19 infections and 47 deaths, has been one of the world’s coronavirus containment successes. A well-run public health care system and strict, targeted lockdowns kept case numbers low until late April, when an exponential spike in infections began.
Many of the recent infections were detected in two industrialized provinces in the north of the country. Factories that manufacture for global brands like Apple have implemented social distancing measures Reuters reported.