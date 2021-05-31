This time last year the country was focused on preventing its first recorded death related to covid-19 after a 42-year-old British pilot became gravely sick with the disease. He remained hospitalized for four months in Ho Chi Minh City, including 10 weeks on a ventilator. He ultimately survived and returned to the United Kingdom in July of last year. But by the end of that month, the country reported its first covid-19 fatality: a 70-year-old Vietnamese man with a kidney illness.