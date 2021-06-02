The vessel, built by Britain in 1977 and part of Iran’s maritime fleet since 1984, had been used for training exercises and to resupply ships at sea, according to Iranian state media.
Around 400 troops were aboard the 33,000-ton ship at the time of the fire, and about 20 were injured, according to Iranian state media.
The incident came at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, along with its Western allies, and as the United States and Iran negotiate over nuclear activity and sanctions.
A spokesperson for Iran’s navy told Fars News that the cause of the incident is under investigation. Iranian authorities have offered no official explanation.
“A 20-hour effort to extinguish the fire by the ship’s damage-control team, which were joined by firefighting crews as well as military and civilian forces from other nearby vessels, failed to save Kharg,” the spokesperson said.
The official Islamic Republic News Agency said the ship returned to use three years ago after five years of repairs, which included improvements to its boiler system. The news agency cited a navy officer as saying that the fire began in the engine room.
Much of Iran’s major military equipment was acquired before its 1979 Islamic revolution, after which Western arms embargoes made it more difficult for the country to upgrade and repair its arsenal. Fatal military accidents are not uncommon, consequently. On Tuesday, an aging Iranian F-5 fighter aircraft malfunctioned while parked in a hangar, killing two pilots, who were mistakenly ejected, the AP reported.
In 2020, a missile mistakenly struck a vessel near Jask during an Iranian military drill, killing 19 troops.
Iran’s military recently introduced a commercial vessel, the Makran, which is slightly larger than the Kharg, to serve a similar function as the now-sunken ship.
Since 2019, explosions has been reported on ships in the Gulf of Oman, with Israel and Iran exchanging blame for the apparent attacks.
The United States is trying to salvage the Iran deal. Here’s how both countries have broken with the pact.
President Biden’s election has raised expectations of Iran and the United States reaching an agreement to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the deal in 2018.
The European Union said Wednesday that some of the parties involved in the indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in Vienna aimed at reaching such a deal would be meeting to conclude this latest round of talks.