The country’s south, specifically Helmand, witnessed some of the militants’ most striking advances. By May 1, the date marking the start of the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban had massed hundreds of fighters in Helmand, and as the U.S. military handed over its last base here to the Afghan government, the same day Taliban fighters launched a massive assault on the provincial capital Lashkar Gah, overrunning territory in three districts including Nawa.