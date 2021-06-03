Well, yes, but not in the way most expected: He had been promoted. And soon, many in China’s Foreign Ministry were aping Zhao’s undiplomatic style of diplomacy. Research from Yaoyao Dai and Luwei Rose Luqiu published by The Monkey Cage last month found that an average of 10 percent of Foreign Ministry speeches were “combative and hostile” before 2012. That increased to more than a quarter in 2019 and 2020.