As a tribute to Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, a statue commissioned by her sons will be unveiled on the grounds of Kensington Palace on July 1. The princes are expected to reunite for the occasion — despite a tumultuous year for Britain’s royal family. During a two-hour televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan stunned viewers with numerous allegations about their lives as senior royals, driving a wedge between them and the family.