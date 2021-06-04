Mohammed did not provide further details.
On Wednesday, Twitter removed a post by Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, that threatened punishment for separatists in the nation’s southeast that authorities have blamed for attacks on federal property.
“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War,” wrote Buhari, a retired general, referring to the 1967-70 conflict. “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”
The social media platform said Buhari’s tweet violated its “abusive behavior” policy, removed the post and suspended his account for 12 hours.
Twitter is massively popular in Africa’s most populous country and has buoyed major protest movements in recent years.