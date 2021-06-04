When the pandemic hit its first anniversary this spring, many wealthy Pacific Rim countries appeared trapped in amber, unable to get vaccination programs off the ground even as other parts of the developed world raced ahead.
Now, nations criticized for their sluggishness have caught up. South Korea is doling out more inoculations per capita than the European Union, while Japan’s daily vaccination rate recently overtook that of the United States, stirring hopes of a swift return to normality.
(Washington and the E.U. member states have vaccinated far more people than Tokyo and Seoul.)
In New Zealand and Australia, where success in squashing small outbreaks has bred some complacency, inoculation programs are also speeding up.
Australia is now vaccinating people at a proportionally higher rate than the United States, where the number of doses administered daily has dropped off a mid April peak, according to Our World in Data, which tracks publicly available figures. New Zealand’s per capita rate of new inoculations has also accelerated.
Some of the belated boost is due to increased supplies of vaccines, which come at a crucial time for the Asia-Pacific region. The health crisis that peaked last month in India demonstrated the dangers of contagious new virus variants; a recent smaller surge in Taiwan showed that even seemingly impregnable places could see their strategies collapse.
“This region really has followed an elimination or tight suppression approach,” said Michael Baker, an infectious-disease expert at New Zealand’s University of Otago. Many countries took their cue from China, where the initial outbreak in Wuhan was snuffed out with a strict lockdown, he said.
Australia and New Zealand successfully followed suit, closing their borders to most travelers and suppressing small flare-ups. And Japan and South Korea managed to keep infections low for much of last year, though they have since given up on eliminating the virus amid stubbornly high case numbers, he said.
While early successes afforded them the luxury of time, the four countries each faced particular challenges in getting their vaccination programs going.
In Japan, low public confidence in vaccines following a side-effects scare in the early 1990s and a conservative approval process meant that officials were slow to issue inoculations, Iwata said.
In Australia and New Zealand, near-zero covid numbers undercut urgency even as supply shortages set back vaccine rollouts.
“On the vaccine, you don’t rush to failure,” Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in January. “That’s very dangerous for Australians.”
“There was a feeling that we are managing the pandemic with non-pharmaceutical measures,” Baker said. “The fact that other measures have been successful has certainly reduced the drive to get vaccines more rapidly.”
By the time the United States had fully vaccinated a quarter of its population in mid April, South Korea had partially inoculated under 3 percent. Fewer than 1 percent of New Zealanders and Japanese had received two doses of a vaccine.
But as the dangers of the go-slow approach have become more apparent, particularly in previously vaccine-shy Taiwan, wealthy Asia-Pacific countries have begun to ramp up their inoculation drives.
Seoul has rolled out incentives, including quarantine-free travel and the loosening of a mask mandate for vaccinated people, to encourage inoculations. The share of the South Korean population to receive at least one dose has nearly doubled from seven percent two weeks ago, according to Our World in Data.
In Japan, the seven-day average of doses has quadrupled in the past two weeks as the government slashed red tape surrounding vaccine administration.
“In the wake of this corona situation, the administration needs to change,” Tokyo’s vaccine chief said in mid May.
The transformation shocked Iwata, who said he has unsuccessfully pushed officials to lower barriers to HIV/AIDS treatment for years.
“They never changed. That was the default attitude of the bureaucrats,” he said. “Now they are changing almost every day.”
The reason: the Olympics.
“Now the government is turning to its vaccination program as the final tool to open the Olympic Games,” Iwata said. “They have started to reverse any kind of obstacles in front of you to receive a vaccine.”
New Zealand’s vaccine rollout is ahead of an albeit cautious schedule. And the pace of vaccinations has also picked up in Australia, though the country remains far behind its goals.
At the same time, countries with high vaccination rates but little containment measures could be more vulnerable to a vaccine-resistant variant. (Studies indicate that U.S.-approved vaccines offer effective protection against all-known coronavirus strands.)
“Countries like the U.S. and the U.K. would be most vulnerable, because they would lose their one line of defense,” Baker said.
Plenty of risks remain for Pacific-Rim countries. Supply issues could scupper recent gains in New Zealand and Australia. And Iwata worries that the Japanese officials who have started listening more to scientists in the lead up to the Olympics will stop once the Games are underway.
“We are in a race between the vaccines and the variants,” he said.