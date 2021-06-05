At the heart of Morena’s ascent has been an anticorruption rallying cry that has resonated with voters tired of the country’s entrenched, scandal-ridden parties. Lopez Obrador speaks almost daily about the graft of his predecessors and connections between the country’s elite and his opposition. But as the party has grown — commanding majorities in Congress and dominating state and local races — it has had to reckon with its own proliferating scandals.