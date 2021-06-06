López Obrador’s opponents framed the vote as one of the most important in recent Mexican history. They fear he wants to steer this country — the No. 1 U.S. trading partner — back toward the kind of one-party authoritarian system that prevailed for most of the 20th century. Critics compare the Mexican leader to populists such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Salvadoran leader Nayib Bukele, who have demonized adversaries and rebuffed challenges to their authority by the judiciary.