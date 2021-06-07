Few doubt that López Obrador will remain the dominant figure in Mexican politics through the end of his term in 2024. He enjoys approval ratings of about 60 percent and speaks to the nation through daily news conferences. Poorer Mexicans have applauded his social programs such as grants for students and pensions for the elderly, and his dramatic increases in the minimum wage, instituted without triggering inflation. They find his frugal style a welcome contrast with the extravagance of the country’s corruption-riddled politicians of the past.