For nearly three years, law enforcement officials have been sitting in the back pocket of some of the world’s top alleged crime bosses. Custom cellphones, bought on the black market and installed with the FBI-created app, AN0M, circulated and grew in popularity among criminals as high-profile crime figures vouched for its integrity.
The global probe, known as Special Operation Ironside in Australia and Trojan Shield in the United States, has allegedly exposed criminals linked to South American drug cartels, Triad groups in Asia, and criminal syndicates based in the Middle East and Europe.
The operation has “struck a heavy blow against organized crime," Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. "Not just in this country, but one that will echo around organized crime around the world.”
More than 9,000 law enforcement officers were involved across 18 countries. The Australian Federal Police (AFP), the country’s equivalent of the FBI, said it charged more than 100 organized crime members over alleged crimes including plots to kill, drug trafficking and gun distribution.
“The FBI, with our international partners, will continue to adapt to criminal behavior and develop novel approaches to bring these criminals to justice,” said Anthony Russo, the FBI’s International Operations Division legal attaché for Canberra, in a statement.
After meeting with FBI officials in 2018, the AFP built a technical capability allowing law enforcement to access, decrypt and read communications between the customized phones on the FBI’s platform.
Since the covert operation began, Australian police have seized 3.7 tons of drugs, 104 weapons, and some $35 million in cash. During that time, the alleged criminals had no idea why their drugs were being seized, and their plots foiled.
“Essentially, they have handcuffed each other by endorsing and trusting AN0M and openly communicating on it — not knowing we were watching the entire time,” AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said.
Law-enforcement officials in Europe and the United States were expected to address the global operation in briefings later Tuesday.
