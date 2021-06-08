The echoes of Trump’s last weeks in office are, of course, deafening. And, to a certain extent, they ought to give Netanyahu a degree of confidence. No matter Trump’s flagrant disregard for the rule of law and his alleged incitement of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a significant portion of the American public believes that he was right and that the election was stolen. Loyal Republicans in the Senate shielded Trump from impeachment, giving him a theoretical path back to power. And Republican legislatures in a number of states are weaponizing Trump’s outrage to push through voting laws that critics say will restrict the franchise in upcoming elections.