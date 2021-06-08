The arrests are “a message that plays to nationalist sentiment in the region, that the gringos aren’t going to push us around,” said Geoff Thale, president of the Washington Office on Latin America, an advocacy group.
On Tuesday afternoon, authorities announced they had summoned a fourth presidential hopeful — Juan Sebastián Chamorro — for questioning on Wednesday. He and Cristiana, his cousin, belong to the most storied political family in Nicaragua. Cristiana’s mother, Violeta, defeated Ortega in the presidential race in 1990, ending the 11-year-reign of the Sandinista movement that triumphed in a 1979 revolution.
Spies, harassment and death threats: Catholic Church in Nicaragua says it's being targeted by government
The Biden administration has continued a years-long U.S. policy of slapping financial sanctions on senior Nicaraguan political and security officials — including Vice President Rosario Murillo, Ortega’s wife — in response to what Washington calls corruption and the dismantling of democratic institutions. But the measures have had little impact.
Maradiaga, 44, was detained after being summoned for questioning by the federal prosecutor’s office. Police said in a statement that he was being investigated for allegedly inciting foreign interference in Nicaragua’s affairs, “asking for military intervention and organizing terrorist acts with financing from foreign powers.”
Maradiaga, a center-left politician, dismissed the allegations. “This is a political case,” he told reporters, shortly before his detention. “What we have done is fight alongside the Nicaraguan people, and we will continue to do so.”
Authorities have also opened a treason investigation into presidential hopeful Arturo Cruz, a former Nicaraguan ambassador who broke with Ortega and was detained on Saturday. He was ordered jailed for three months while the probe is underway. Chamorro, the leading candidate according to polls, is under house arrest for allegations of money laundering. She and Cruz say they are innocent.
Ortega, 75, is seeking a fourth consecutive term. Independent polls show his popularity has dropped to its lowest point ever, in the wake of a devastating economic recession and a crackdown on critics following nationwide anti-government protests in 2018.
“He is undermining the electoral process,” said political analyst Eliseo Núñez. “Ortega wants the opposition to be weakened in November.”
The arrests come after a series of measures against the opposition taken by Ortega’s government and its allies in recent months, including passing a law allowing authorities to disqualify candidates as “traitors to the homeland.”
Sheridan reported from Mexico City.
Read more: