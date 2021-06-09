After less than a day in custody, the two were released on Sunday without any charges filed, said their father, Nabil al-Kurd. A police spokesperson said two suspects were detained on “suspicion of participating in riots” in Sheikh Jarrah. The al-Kurds said the arrests were efforts to silence their activism.
They were far from alone. In recent weeks, a campaign of detentions has swept up Palestinians in East Jerusalem and Arab citizens all over Israel, amid an ongoing surge in Palestinian activism and on the heels of the worst communal violence in years.
Israeli police have arrested more than 2,100 people and issued 380 indictments against 184 people as part of a campaign that began in May. More than 91 percent of those arrested have been Arab, Ha’aretz Newspaper reported, citing police sources. Israel’s Arab citizens, many of whom identify as Palestinian, make up about 20 percent of the country’s 9 million citizens. Most of the 350,000 Palestinian Arab residents of East Jerusalem are not Israeli citizens.
The police did not respond to a request for comment about the demographic breakdown.
That has added to the grievance of many Palestinians in Israel, who accuse police of escalating violence against them and resorting to undue force and frequent arrests — while deprioritizing violence by Israeli Jews.
Detainees and lawyers have also alleged incidents of police brutality and violence inside police stations.
“This wave is unprecedented,” said Wesam Sharaf, a lawyer for Adalah, the Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel, based in Haifa. He said Israel was using “arrests as a punishment for the whole society and as a means of deterrence” against Palestinian activism.
“The very low percentage of indictments indicates that this is not for the purpose of applying the law,” he said. “We have seen police implement the law differently for two different groups … which makes it seem that this specific wave of arrests has been specifically aimed against Palestinian Arabs.”
A spokesperson for the Israeli police rejected the accusation in a WhatsApp message, writing that the police have “acted in an equal and impartial manner.”
“In any situation of public disturbance, the police endeavored to conduct a dialogue with rioters without [resorting to] arrest or use of a variety of means,” the statement said.
The wave of arrests began the second week of May amid an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas, which in part sparked the largest protests in decades by Israel’s Arab citizens and the worst communal violence between Jews and Arabs in years. The escalations followed weeks of unrest around Sheikh Jarrah and the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, during which many Palestinians were arrested and injured amid near-daily confrontations with police.
The worst of the communal violence — in which synagogues, mosques and shops were looted and drivers attacked by mobs for being either Jewish or Arab — has since subsided. But many Palestinians in Israel say they still do not feel safe after what they have described as an unequal response by police to attacks by far-right Jewish Israelis. For years, violent crime and gun violence have plagued many impoverished Arab communities in Israel. Despite calls to address the issue, Arab leaders say police and politicians are slow to respond or absent unless Jewish victims are involved.
The Israeli police in an online statement said that their “Law and Order” campaign, which formally ended Thursday, targeted “rioters and criminals.” They also said they confiscated 970 illegal weapons and issued 1,500 reports for road and vehicle violations as part of their operations.
“The Israeli Police will continue to enforce the law equally, with discretion, and all with the aim of maintaining public peace, property and safety,” the police spokesperson told The Washington Post.
Wesam, the lawyer, said the majority of those detained were male high school and university students. He estimated that 20 percent were minors. Some were arrested in or around protests, while others were detained in raids on their homes. Although the vast majority were not charged, a police arrest record could affect future opportunities, Wesam said. Some were released on condition of paying a fine or remaining away from their hometowns or parts of Jerusalem for short periods.
Many of those charged with crimes were accused of attacking a police officer or disturbing the work of a police officer, Wesam said. He said these charges are often used when arresting people at lawful protests. Other cases included charges of incitement, which in Israel is a serious offense.
For Omaiyer Lawabne, a 20-year-old resident of Nazareth, in northern Israel, life has remained on hold since he said he was arrested and beat up by police in Nazareth, an Arab-majority city in norther Israel, the evening of May 12.
Lawabne said he had not joined demonstrations that night, the end of holy month of Ramadan, as he had heard there would be a heavy police presence. When he went out to get cash from an ATM, he said he chose one far from the protests.
But as he exited his car, riot police charged at him and threw sound grenades, he said. Frightened, he ran. Eventually, police caught up and beat him, even though he was not resisting arrest, he said. He was taken to the Nazareth police station and beaten again along with other detainees, he said. He started bleeding from his head and requested medical attention several times. He was then transferred to a hospital, where he received four stitches, he said.
Lawabne said the police did not charge him with any crime. His brother, who was also with him that night, was arrested and charged with a security-related crime, a very serious offense, he said.
Lawabne’s case has been taken up by Adalah, who on Monday issued legal action in a formal complaint to Israeli officials “regarding serious failures on the part of Israeli police and investigators in Nazareth that amount to grave criminal offenses” the week of May 9, according to the organization’s brief.
A spokesperson for the Israeli police said that the force “dealt with a large number of violent incidents” over a brief window in time, including stones and fireworks being thrown at police and civilians. The spokesperson said that defense attorneys and medical workers were at the Nazareth station and that “any detainee in need of medical treatment was transferred without delay and in some cases was summoned for questioning only after treatment.”
Lawabne said he is now easily fatigued but has trouble sleeping. When he does sleep, he dreams of the police.
“That they are chasing me,” he said. “That they want to throw me into the ocean and I need to swim the entire ocean to live.”