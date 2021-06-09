The worst of the communal violence — in which synagogues, mosques and shops were looted and drivers attacked by mobs for being either Jewish or Arab — has since subsided. But many Palestinians in Israel say they still do not feel safe after what they have described as an unequal response by police to attacks by far-right Jewish Israelis. For years, violent crime and gun violence have plagued many impoverished Arab communities in Israel. Despite calls to address the issue, Arab leaders say police and politicians are slow to respond or absent unless Jewish victims are involved.