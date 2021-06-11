But to many, it was the image of the picturesque coast that stood out. It looked somewhat suspicious. Too good to be true. Others questioned the authenticity of the scene, wondering whether it was photoshopped.
“The UK has beaches that look like that?” questioned one user, while another asked: “Have you photoshopped an Australian beach in there? No way England has a beach like that!”
And although it is true that some of Britain’s beaches have a reputation for pebbles, angry seagulls that steal food from unsuspecting tourists and diapers that float in murky waters, the county of Cornwall boasts some of the country’s best seaside destinations — complete with calm, clear waters that are perfect for swimming in and long stretches of soft sand that attract families from around the world.
Some Brits took to social media to educate those who were challenging the idea that Britain may be home to a decent beach or two.
“We’re blessed with many beautiful beaches all over our coastline, the weather is a little more unpredictable,” one Twitter user wrote as others shared images of recent visits to “beautiful” British beaches.
“There are many beautiful beaches and coastal locations in the UK. We are an island after all!” read another of many tweets hailing the British coast.
Photos also emerged Thursday of first lady Jill Biden and Carrie Johnson, the prime minister’s wife, strolling through the resort of Carbis Bay with 1-year-old Wilfred Johnson perched on the golden sand between them.
Cornwall is popular with divers, surfers and hikers who can explore rugged cliffs and hidden coves.
Carbis Bay is one of several beaches that make up St Ives Bay, which, according to the Cornwall tourist board, is considered by the “Most Beautiful Bays in the World” organization to be one of the world’s best. The bay is described as being “surrounded by sub-tropical plants and lapped by turquoise waters.”
On Friday, world leaders were photographed standing socially distanced on the beachfront at the official opening of the summit.
Biden joked about going for a swim.
