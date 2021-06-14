But in private, clear differences remain. G-7 nations with a significant stake in the Chinese market, including Japan and Germany, are more wary of taking an overtly hawkish and confrontational line with China, even as public attitudes harden toward Beijing. “There is a little differentiation, I think I would say, within — within, I think, the spectrum of how hard they would push on some of these issues,” said a U.S. official, who spoke to my colleagues about G-7 deliberations on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to describe the conversation on the record.