“Recently there have been some agencies and media organizations paying attention to and inquiring into the situation at the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant,” the plant said in a statement on its website Sunday evening, before the CNN report was published.
The plant said that the second of its two EPR (Evolutionary Power Reactor) nuclear reactors had completed a planned overhaul, the facility’s first since operations began, and was connected to the power grid on June 10. The plant said the overhaul had met all targets in “safety, security, quality and project time.”
“All operating indicators of the two units have met the requirements of nuclear safety regulations and technical requirements for power plants,” it said.
The plant said it had not detected unusual amounts of radiation inside or outside the plant. “According to continuous monitoring data, environmental indicators at present are within their normal range for both the Taishan plant and its surrounding environment,” the statement said.
According to the CNN report, Framatome, a supplier of nuclear systems that is owned by Électricité de France, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy to obtain a waiver to share U.S. technical assistance with the Taishan plant, claiming that radiation limits had been raised above French safety standards. Citing unnamed sources within the Biden administration, the report said U.S. officials do not believe the plant is at “crisis level.”
The Taishan plant, which sits about 84 miles west of Hong Kong in the densely populated southern province of Guangdong, was beset with delays for years after plans for construction were released. Its first reactor went online in December 2018 while the second went into operation in September 2019, the power plant said in its statement on Sunday.
In China, the allegations of a leak received little attention with no state media outlets reporting the issue and almost no discussion on social media platforms. On Weibo, Wang Yigang, member of the Institute of Industrial Economics, affiliated with Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the accusations were the doing of the “American imperialism hyping up opposition to nuclear power and forcing China to develop wind and solar power only.”
Additional reporting by Alicia Chen and Pei Lin Wu in Taipei and Lyric Li in Seoul.
