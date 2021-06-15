Footage emerged of prominent BBC journalist Nick Watt being chased and verbally abused at an anti-lockdown protest outside Downing Street just hours before Johnson spoke on Monday. The group hounded him yelling “traitor” and “shame on you” into his face as he ran from them toward police in a bid to seek safety.
The video, which circulated broadly on Twitter, highlighted just how divided the country is and how enraged some remain over the rules and restrictions sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.
It also served to highlight the dangers scientists, reporters and front line workers have faced while working amid the tension, false narratives and controversies a global health crisis brings.
“This behavior is completely unacceptable. All journalists should be able to carry out their work without intimidation or impediment,” a BBC spokesperson said in response to the video, as many other online expressed concern over the footage and for the future of the country.
Human rights campaigner Rebecca Vincent referred to the scene as “appalling,” and called on Britain to “do better.”
“This isn’t protest; it’s harassment & possibly assault (given Covid risk). Journalists must be able to do their jobs safely,” she tweeted.
Anti-lockdown protesters marching through the city ahead of Johnson’s briefing on Monday held signs that read: “Freedom is not negotiable,” and “open the UK for business now” while the opposition Labour Party blamed “incompetence” and “slow decision-making” from the conservative government for the delay.
While the government acknowledged that people would likely be frustrated by the decision, Johnson expressed hope that pushing the deadline to ease all restrictions back by another four weeks would allow millions more people to receive their second dose of vaccine before people attempt to resume life as normal.
Critics say Johnson should have added India, where the delta variant was first identified, to the official red travel list earlier and implemented more stringent border control measures. India was not added to the red list until April 23.
“Our borders were as secure as a sieve,” said Labour lawmaker Jonathan Ashworth on Monday, noting that at least 20,000 people had entered the country from India during that time. “The prime minister’s complacency allowed this variant to reach our shores.”
Others expressed concern that the new July date for the lifting of restrictions — widely nicknamed freedom day — would again be changed.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Michael Gove, the cabinet office minister, denied that Johnson would ever “put the health of the country at risk” and said only a “bizarre and unprecedented” event could prevent the new date of July 19, from changing.
At least 128,000 people have lost their lives to the coronavirus in Britain.
Read more: