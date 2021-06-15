“The root cause of digital sex crimes in South Korea is widely accepted harmful views about and conduct toward women and girls that the government urgently needs to address,” said Heather Barr, interim co-director for women’s rights at Human Rights Watch. “The government has tinkered with the law but has not sent a clear and forceful message that women and men are equal, and misogyny is unacceptable.”
The title of the 92-page report, “My Life is Not Your Porn,” was the slogan used in rallies in South Korea in 2018. Tens of thousands of women marched on the streets of Seoul to protest voyeuristic pornography produced by illegal filming and criticize the government’s inaction to stamp out the criminal practice.
According to South Korean police data, the five-year average caseload of illegal-filming-related sex crimes reached 6,192 between 2015 and 2019, an 86 percent increase from the previous five years’ average of 3,330.
Since the mass protest in 2018, the South Korean government has changed the law and come up with prevention measures against digital sex crimes and support system for the victims. However, women and girls who have been targeted still face hurdles in accessing justice, according to testimonies cited in the report.
Drawing from interviews with 12 survivors of digital sex crimes in addition to officials and experts, the report pointed to lack of awareness, victim shaming and insensitive investigation methods as barriers to seeking justice.
The fact that online images are easily copied adds to the uniquely persistent impact of digital sex crime, which leaves a lasting impact on the victims’ lives.
“One of the most difficult things during the cybercrime was that I had to delete the numerous posts,” one of the survivors, using the pseudonym of Kang Yu-jin, was quoted as saying in the report. “It was a very painful and difficult job.”
Kang said she was left on her own to rid the Internet of sexually degrading images impersonating her, even after her ex-boyfriend was given a suspended sentence for posting them. She spent several months deleting manipulated images, including ones that merged her face with nude photos of other women.
“It’s like a murder, even though he didn’t use a knife or a weapon. It’s like a murder to someone’s identity or mentality,” she told the rights group.
Another interviewee in the report said she had been filmed unknowingly by a miniature camera hidden in a clock. Her employer, who gifted her the clock, admitted that he was looking at her in her bedroom through the camera for a month.
Even after the perpetrator was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, she said she had to take medicine for depression and anxiety because of the traumatizing experience.
“What happened took place in my own room — so sometimes, in regular life, in my own room, I feel terrified without reason,” she was quoted as saying in the report.
The release of the report comes amid fresh scandals involving secret filming in South Korea.
Earlier this month, the Center for Military Human Rights Korea said an Air Force sergeant was caught breaking into women’s dormitories and illegally filming female soldiers, but he was allowed to continue working with apparent impunity. The Air Force authorities said later that the service has been conducting an investigation.
Late last month, Seoul’s education superintendent, Joe Hee-yeon, issued a public apology after a high school teacher was caught installing spy cameras at the women’s toilet in a school.
Experts say a tougher and more detailed set of regulations are necessary to prevent the misuse of technology in digital sex crimes, but more fundamental is the need to address the underlying culture of misogyny at the core of the abuse.