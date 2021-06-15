At a Monday news conference, Aupito William Sio, New Zealand’s minister for Pacific peoples, tearfully recalled how officers showed up at his family’s home early one morning with a “frothing” police dog. He described a sense of helplessness as officers shined flashlights in his father’s face, then took away two family members whose visas had expired. He said they had been preparing to go home to Samoa and wanted to do a few more overtime shifts before they left.