The case has elicited an outpouring of public sympathy in recent days and divided the conservative government, with a handful of lawmakers breaking ranks to urge the administration to consider using its power to grant the family visas.
On Tuesday, Australia’s immigration minister, Alex Hawke, said the family would be released from detention on Christmas Island and allowed to reunite in Perth.
The family will be placed in community detention in the city while they pursue legal action, Hawke said in a statement. That means they can live in the community, but are subject to curfews and other supervision arrangements and typically aren’t able to work.
Hawke reiterated, however, that the government’s policy on border protection has not changed. “Anyone who arrives in Australia illegally by boat will not be resettled permanently.”
Photographs posted on Twitter by supporters showed Nades and Kopika smiling and waving as they waited to board a flight from Christmas Island to Perth.
Priya and Nades, both Tamils, fled Sri Lanka amid the civil war and its aftermath, and settled in the rural Australian town of Biloela in 2014 while awaiting a ruling on their asylum claims, which were ultimately rejected. Their two daughters were born in Australia, but the country does not bestow birthright citizenship.
Angela Fredericks, a Biloela resident who has campaigned to have the family returned to the town, said reuniting the family in Perth is “the first important step in getting them home to Bilo.”
Billboards placed across Australia’s cities on Monday pictured Kopika comforting her tearful sister, and urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to “bring these girls home to Biloela.”
Kevin Rudd, a former prime minister who reinstated offshore immigration camps in 2013 to deter would-be asylum seekers from making the perilous boat journey to Australia, on Monday encouraged Morrison to “demonstrate compassion” and let the family return. “There’s zero national interest at stake,” Rudd, who led the Labor Party, wrote on Twitter.
Some immigration experts doubted whether Tuesday’s decision reflected any softening in Australia’s tough border policies, however.
Alison Battisson, a lawyer and principal of Human Rights for All, a nonprofit firm, said the government is walking a “narrow line” between appeasing hard-liners who want strong borders, while assuring more-moderate conservatives that “they do have compassion.”
“I don’t think there’s any shift in the morality of the [ruling conservative Liberal-National] coalition in general,” said Battisson, who has acted for a number of asylum seekers. “I think it is a shrewd political move.”
Policing Australia’s vast ocean borders has long been a hot-button political issue here, akin to debate over migrant crossings of the southern U.S. frontier.
While some government lawmakers campaigned for the family to be released into the community, others said they were concerned that could set a precedent.
Hawke, the immigration minister, said he would consider in future whether to lift a bar preventing the Murugappan family from reapplying for temporary protection.
Refugee advocates say Australian immigration officials are relying on an outdated country information report that says torture of Tamils is no longer state-sponsored. The United Nations, in a January report, said Tamil minorities remain at risk of abuses nearly 12 years after Sri Lanka’s civil war ended.
“The process that this family has been through in Australia is heavily politicized and heavily flawed,” said Battisson. “It’s part of a bigger question, which is Australia’s diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka. This family is being sacrificed for geopolitical gains.”
