But public health advocates and international organizations are adamant that the steps outlined this past weekend in Cornwall are not big enough. For months, the United States, Britain and Canada practiced vaccine hoarding, amassing stockpiles that helped get more than 50 percent of their populations at least partially inoculated, even as poorer nations elsewhere had yet to even distribute doses to their medical workers on the front lines of the pandemic. European governments have also stymied efforts to waive international property protections on some of the Western coronavirus vaccines, a move that proponents say would make it cheaper and easier for countries in the developing world to manufacture their own.